Volumes soar at LIC Housing Finance Ltd counter

Sheela Foam Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 November 2022.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 12.88 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.57% to Rs.362.10. Volumes stood at 74126 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd notched up volume of 3427 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 927 shares. The stock rose 2.20% to Rs.2,879.65. Volumes stood at 1486 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 19893 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6276 shares. The stock increased 5.33% to Rs.609.30. Volumes stood at 11144 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd witnessed volume of 4.19 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.67 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.05% to Rs.716.15. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63550 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.170.60. Volumes stood at 43550 shares in the last session.

