Starlit Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Windlas Biotech Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup and KPI Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 October 2022.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd lost 9.43% to Rs 7.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2281 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd crashed 9.33% to Rs 212.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2510 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.03% to Rs 136.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 220 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup fell 8.52% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1876 shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd shed 8.40% to Rs 781.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11540 shares in the past one month.

