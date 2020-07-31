State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.62% to Rs 69939.97 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 61.89% to Rs 4776.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2950.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 6.62% to Rs 69939.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65594.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.69939.9765594.4240.1842.585845.185476.875845.185476.874776.502950.50

