State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.62% to Rs 69939.97 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 61.89% to Rs 4776.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2950.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 6.62% to Rs 69939.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65594.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income69939.9765594.42 7 OPM %40.1842.58 -PBDT5845.185476.87 7 PBT5845.185476.87 7 NP4776.502950.50 62
