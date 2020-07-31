JUST IN
Atlanta reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 150.55% to Rs 20.42 crore

Net loss of Atlanta reported to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.55% to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 96.92% to Rs 34.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.428.15 151 34.5217.53 97 OPM %17.73-174.97 --4.23-180.38 - PBDT-1.6025.85 PL -4.74-0.25 -1796 PBT-1.9825.48 PL -6.26-3.51 -78 NP-5.8519.83 PL -10.18-2.99 -240

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:12 IST

