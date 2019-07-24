State Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 339.1, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 339.1, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.State Bank of India has eased around 4.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29128.1, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 195.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 340.75, down 0.68% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 352.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)