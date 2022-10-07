Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 2.06%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.27%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.82% over last one month compared to 1.72% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 2.06% today to trade at Rs 80.7. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.27% to quote at 18934.73. The index is down 1.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 1.66% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 6.6 % over last one year compared to the 2.84% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.82% over last one month compared to 1.72% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.78% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 91966 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 131.75 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.6 on 20 Jun 2022.

