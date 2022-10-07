Titan Company Ltd Spikes 4.6%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.74%

Titan Company Ltd has added 2.85% over last one month compared to 0.11% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.63% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 4.6% today to trade at Rs 2713.1. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.74% to quote at 43099.69. The index is down 0.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd increased 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 1.58 % over last one year compared to the 2.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 2.85% over last one month compared to 0.11% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6705 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63729 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2767.55 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1827.15 on 01 Jul 2022.

