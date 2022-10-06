Volumes soar at HEG Ltd counter

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85300 shares
Praj Industries Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 October 2022.
HEG Ltd recorded volume of 9.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85300 shares. The stock gained 9.29% to Rs.1,168.05. Volumes stood at 69487 shares in the last session.
Praj Industries Ltd recorded volume of 66.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.08% to Rs.439.80. Volumes stood at 8.53 lakh shares in the last session.
JSW Energy Ltd recorded volume of 73.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.18% to Rs.323.10. Volumes stood at 11.13 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 74.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.23% to Rs.179.50. Volumes stood at 5.13 lakh shares in the last session.
K P R Mill Ltd clocked volume of 12.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.27% to Rs.545.10. Volumes stood at 2.93 lakh shares in the last session.
