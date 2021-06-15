Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 1.13%, gains for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.85, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 370.68% in last one year as compared to a 60.26% jump in NIFTY and a 175.96% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.85, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 15887.7. The Sensex is at 52830.84, up 0.53%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 6.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5371.6, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 368.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 704.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 139.05, up 0.98% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 370.68% in last one year as compared to a 60.26% jump in NIFTY and a 175.96% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 14.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

