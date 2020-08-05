Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 7.23%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 37.1, up 7.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% gain in NIFTY and a 8.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 37.1, up 7.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 11131.5. The Sensex is at 37772.46, up 0.22%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 16.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2177.35, up 3.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 566.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 458.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37.35, up 7.33% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 8.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.67% gain in NIFTY and a 8.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)