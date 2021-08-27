Aurobindo Pharma's arm Eugia receives USFDA nod for Cyclophosphamide Injection

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities (Eugia) has received a approval from the U.S.Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Cyclophosphamide Injection 500 mg/2.5 mL and 1 g/5 mL vials.

Aurobindo's product will be available in ready-to-use (RTU) injection preparation. The product shall be launched in the US market in the near term and will be manufactured in Eugia's manufacturing facility in India.

Aurobindo's Cyclophosphamide Injection is indicated for Malignant lymphomas, Multiple myeloma, Leukemias, Mycosis fungoides (advanced disease), Neuroblastoma (disseminated disease), Adenocarcinoma of the ovary, Retinoblastoma, Carcinoma of the breast.

The approved product has an addressable market size of US$ 170 million for the twelve months ending June 2021 according to IQVIA.

This is the 19th product to be approved (including 3 tentative approvals) for Eugia. Aurobindo now has a total of 482 ANDA approvals (453 Final approvals and 29 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose 0.22% to settle at Rs 698.10 yesterday.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 155 countries.

