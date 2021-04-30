Steel Authority of India Ltd spikes around 5%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.15, up 5.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 309.53% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 184.44% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today.

The volume in the stock stood at 1330.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 860.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.8, up 4.02% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

