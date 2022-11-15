Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 14.55% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.3316.5720.8728.124.535.204.365.033.233.78

