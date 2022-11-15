JUST IN
Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 14.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.52% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 14.55% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.52% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3316.57 -14 OPM %20.8728.12 -PBDT4.535.20 -13 PBT4.365.03 -13 NP3.233.78 -15

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

