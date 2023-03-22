Steel Strips Wheels Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Uflex Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd, AGI Greenpac Ltd and Anupam Rasayan India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2023.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd soared 8.91% to Rs 155.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7394 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd spiked 7.58% to Rs 373.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66297 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42132 shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd surged 7.39% to Rs 94. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Greenpac Ltd jumped 6.69% to Rs 387.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18489 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21156 shares in the past one month.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd advanced 6.64% to Rs 858.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37438 shares in the past one month.

