Everest Kanto Cylinder reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net loss of Everest Kanto Cylinder reported to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 60.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.73% to Rs 256.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 463.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.256.38463.895.6620.9812.8996.003.1987.40-17.5660.17

