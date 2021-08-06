Stelis Biopharma appoints Mark Womack as new CEO

Stelis Biopharma, the biotech arm of Strides Pharma Science announced the appointment of Mark W. Womack (Mark) as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mark is also the Managing Director (MD) designate and shall be inducted to the Board later subject to necessary statutory clearances and processes.

As the Company's CEO and MD, Mark will provide strong leadership to drive an aggressive growth and profitability strategy for Stelis in its business streams that include global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services and the development of the Company's biosimilars pipeline, and integrated vaccines play. He will be responsible for the Company's overall strategy and provide the necessary direction and dynamic leadership to R&D, manufacturing, business development, and commercial operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)