Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.95% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of Stephanotis Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.95% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.200.37-25.000-0.050-0.050-0.050

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)