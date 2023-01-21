Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy dissolves its step-down subsidiary in Malaysia

-
-
BHD, Malaysia (Step down Subsidiary) of the Company has been struck-off from the Companies Commission of Malaysia on 20 January 2023 consequent to the Striking-Off application filed by the Company. The said Company did not have any business activity since its incorporation.
