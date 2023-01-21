JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCNS Clothing Co. receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
Business Standard

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy dissolves its step-down subsidiary in Malaysia

Capital Market 

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that Sterling and Wilson Solar Malaysia SDN.

BHD, Malaysia (Step down Subsidiary) of the Company has been struck-off from the Companies Commission of Malaysia on 20 January 2023 consequent to the Striking-Off application filed by the Company. The said Company did not have any business activity since its incorporation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 12:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU