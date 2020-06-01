JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Power acquires 51% stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution
Business Standard

NTPC sets up JV company - NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

On 01 June 2020

NTPC has incorporated a Joint Venture Company with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) with equity participation of 74:26 respectively, in the name of NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Private Limited" on 01 June 2020. The objective of the new company is to develop & operate state of the art/modern integrated waste management & energy generation facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 20:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU