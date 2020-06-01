NTPC sets up JV company - NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions

On 01 June 2020NTPC has incorporated a Joint Venture Company with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) with equity participation of 74:26 respectively, in the name of NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Private Limited" on 01 June 2020. The objective of the new company is to develop & operate state of the art/modern integrated waste management & energy generation facility.
