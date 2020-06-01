TVS Motor Company sells 58,906 units in May 2020

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 58,906 units in May 2020.

Total two-wheeler registered sales of 56,218 units and Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 41,067 units in May 2020. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 2,688 units in May 2020.

The company resumed its operations in India across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting from 06 May 2020.

