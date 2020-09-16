Sterling & Wilson Solar consolidated net profit declines 65.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.22% to Rs 1067.90 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Solar declined 65.89% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.22% to Rs 1067.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1244.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

