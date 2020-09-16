Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 3.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 20.33 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics declined 3.51% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 20.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.3321.5814.909.132.941.761.521.601.101.14

