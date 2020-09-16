Vipul Organics consolidated net profit declines 3.51% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vipul Organics standalone net profit declines 63.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Vipul reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vinati Organics plans capex of Rs 150 cr
Everest Organics standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the June 2020 quarter
Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 20.14 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics declined 3.51% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 20.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.1421.44 -6 OPM %15.009.19 -PBDT2.941.77 66 PBT1.521.60 -5 NP1.101.14 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU