JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit declines 49.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 46054.27 crore

Net profit of Rajesh Exports declined 49.62% to Rs 152.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 301.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 46054.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40619.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46054.2740619.03 13 OPM %0.400.81 -PBDT186.18333.92 -44 PBT167.58315.91 -47 NP152.13301.94 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU