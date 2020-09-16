Sterling & Wilson Solar reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.04% to Rs 623.16 croreNet loss of Sterling & Wilson Solar reported to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.04% to Rs 623.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1222.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales623.161222.86 -49 OPM %-4.333.30 -PBDT-14.9367.13 PL PBT-16.7966.12 PL NP-13.3536.00 PL
