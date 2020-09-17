Sterling & Wilson Solar secures 106.71 MW project in Chile

Sterling & Wilson Solar announced that it has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth USD 62.6 million (~Rs 462 crore) in Chile.

The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021.

Sterling & Wilson Solar, one of the leading solar EPC and O&M players in the world, already has a strong presence in the region with one project of 93.3 MW in Argentina and three projects of 588 MW under construction in Chile.

