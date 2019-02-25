Lupin receives USFDA approval for Methylprednisolone Tablets

-
Lupin has received USFDA approval for Methylprednisolone Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.
lupin's Methylprednisolone Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg, and 32 mg, is the generic version of Pharmacia and Upjohn Company's Medrol Tablets, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.
It is indicated to treat Endocrine Disorders, Rheumatic Disorders, Collagen Diseases, Dermatologic Diseases, Allergic States, Ophthalmic Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Hematologic Disorders, Neoplastic Diseases, Edematous States, Gastroint estinal Diseases, Acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis, Tuberculous meningitis with subarachnoid block or impending block when used concurrently with appropriate antituberculous chemotherapy, Trichinosis with neurologic or myocardial involvement.
Methylprednisolone Tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 114.3 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).
