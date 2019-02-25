Lupin receives USFDA approval for Methylprednisolone Tablets

Lupin has received USFDA approval for Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.

lupin's Tablets USP, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg, and 32 mg, is the generic version of and Upjohn Company's Medrol Tablets, 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.

It is indicated to treat Endocrine Disorders, Rheumatic Disorders, Collagen Diseases, Dermatologic Diseases, Allergic States, Ophthalmic Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Hematologic Disorders, Neoplastic Diseases, Edematous States, Gastroint estinal Diseases, Acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis, with subarachnoid block or impending block when used concurrently with appropriate antituberculous chemotherapy, with neurologic or myocardial involvement.

Tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 114.3 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)