Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services appoints director

On 25 February 2019

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services by way of circular resolution passed on 25 February 2019 has proposed the appointment of Milind Sarwate as an Independent Director on the BOD of the Company, to hold office for a term of 5 consecutive years commencing from 1 April, 2019, to 31 March, 2024 subject to necessary approvals.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 13:24 IST

