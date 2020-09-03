Sterlite Tech CFO Anupam Jindal resigns

Sterlite Technologies on Wednesday (2 September) said its chief financial officer Anupam Jindal has resigned from the company and will be relieved from his duties from 11 September 2020.

Anupam Jindal, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation and will be relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of 11 September 2020, STL said in a filing.

The company said it is in the process of appointing a new CFO and the same will be intimated to the exchanges in due course.

Sterlite Technologies' consolidated net profit slumped 98.4% to Rs 2.26 crore on 38.8% drop in net sales to Rs 876.20 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Sterlite Technologies is a leading end-to-end solutions provider for global digital networks. It partners with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to deliver solutions for their fixed and wireless networks for current and future needs.

Shares of Sterlite Technologies fell 0.26% to Rs 154.50 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 152.90 to Rs 154.50 so far.

