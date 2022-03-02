Board of UPL approves buyback of equity shares up to Rs 1100 cr

At meeting held on 02 March 2022The Board of UPL at its meeting held on 02 March 2022 has approved the proposal to buy-back fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1100 crore for a price not exceeding Rs 875 per share.
Subject to the market price of the equity shares being equal to or less than the Maximum Buyback Price, the indicative maximum number of Equity Shares bought back would be 1,25,71,428 Equity Shares (Proposed Buyback Shares), comprising approximately 1.65% of the paid-up share capital of the Company as of 2 March 2022 (on a standalone basis).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU