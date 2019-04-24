Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Reliance Communications Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, ACC Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2019.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd crashed 5.95% to Rs 195.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.52% to Rs 1.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 157.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 112.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 4.15% to Rs 57.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
ACC Ltd plummeted 3.87% to Rs 1593.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39225 shares in the past one month.
HEG Ltd dropped 3.09% to Rs 1790. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35054 shares in the past one month.
