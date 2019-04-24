JUST IN
Tata Global Beverages slides after weak Q4 earnings
Volumes jump at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

Coromandel International Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2019.

Coromandel International Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2019.

Indoco Remedies Ltd saw volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17253 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.206.50. Volumes stood at 5096 shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.72% to Rs.437.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 107.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.73% to Rs.18.10. Volumes stood at 32.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd notched up volume of 32.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.30% to Rs.207.70. Volumes stood at 9.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd registered volume of 39.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.15% to Rs.54.55. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 14:30 IST

