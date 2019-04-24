Volumes jump at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Capital offers to sell stake in asset management firm to Nippon Life Insurance
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management standalone net profit rises 10.35% in the September 2018 quarter
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 17.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Reliance Nippon Life Asset posts Rs.110 crore net for Q3
Reliance Nippon shares continue to gain; up 6%
-
Indoco Remedies Ltd saw volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17253 shares
Coromandel International Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 April 2019.
Indoco Remedies Ltd saw volume of 3.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17253 shares. The stock increased 3.95% to Rs.206.50. Volumes stood at 5096 shares in the last session.
Coromandel International Ltd witnessed volume of 7.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.72% to Rs.437.75. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Bank of Maharashtra saw volume of 107.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.73% to Rs.18.10. Volumes stood at 32.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd notched up volume of 32.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.30% to Rs.207.70. Volumes stood at 9.27 lakh shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd registered volume of 39.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.74 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.15% to Rs.54.55. Volumes stood at 5.9 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU