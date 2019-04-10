Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

(India) Ltd, Ltd, International Ltd and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2019.

lost 4.73% to Rs 2.82 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 195.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 106.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

(India) Ltd crashed 4.19% to Rs 194.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18742 shares in the past one month.

Ltd tumbled 4.05% to Rs 88.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

International Ltd pared 4.01% to Rs 425.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7444 shares in the past one month.

Ltd fell 3.56% to Rs 200.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

