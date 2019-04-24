National Aluminium Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.7, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.69% in last one year as compared to a 9.72% rally in NIFTY and a 19.14% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
National Aluminium Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.7, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11598.15. The Sensex is at 38624.5, up 0.15%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost around 2.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3042, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 52.65, down 1.03% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd tumbled 31.69% in last one year as compared to a 9.72% rally in NIFTY and a 19.14% fall in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 5.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU