Stocks may open on flat note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 7 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed Tuesday as investors await a slew of Chinese economic data.

US stock market were closed on Monday, 16 January 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, as per reports. The two will hold a meeting to strengthen macroeconomic and financial policy coordination.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmark indices ended a volatile session with moderate losses on Monday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 168.21 points or 0.28% to 60,092.97. The Nifty 50 index shed 61.75 points or 0.34% to 17,894.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 750.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 685.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 January, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)