Stocks may see buoyant start

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 136 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, India's retail inflation rose sharply to 5.59% in the month of December from 4.91% in November, pushed up by rising prices of manufactured items, data released by the government showed on Wednesday. Inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.59% in the year-ago period.

Separately, industrial production for the month of November grew by 1.4% as compared to (-)1.6 % in the same month last year. IIP surged 3.2% in the month of October.

Meanwhile, amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will to hold a review meeting with chief ministers of all states and Union territories on January 13. The meeting will be held at 16:30 IST via video conferencing.

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday as Wall Street saw gains despite a red-hot inflation report that set market expectations for rate hikes.

U.S. stocks moved slightly higher Wednesday after a key inflation report showed a historic gain but largely matched expectations.

December reading for the consumer price index, a gauge of prices across a broad spectrum of goods, showed a gain of 7% year over year. That is the biggest jump since 1982, but was in line with expectations.

Investors are keeping an eye on Covid developments, as the World Health Organization reported a record 15 million new Covid-19 cases globally for a single week, as omicron rapidly replaces delta as the dominant variant across the globe. The World Health Organization warned that omicron cases are off the charts.

Back home, benchmark indices ended with strong gains on Wednesday, extending their winning run to fourth consecutive session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 533.15 points or 0.88% at 61,150.04. The Nifty 50 index gained 156.60 points or 0.87% to close at 18,212.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,001.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,332.01 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 January, provisional data showed.

