Coal India announces provision production and offtake performance

For month of June 2019Coal India announced the provision coal production and offtake figures for the month of June 2019. Coal India and its subsidiaries has achieved production of 45.08 million tonnes in June 2019 compared to 44.87 million tonnes in June 2018. Meanwhile, offtake of coal stood at 48.86 million tonnes in June 2019, lower by 1.6% over the same period last year.
