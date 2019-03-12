Strong market breadth

Key benchmark indices extended gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. At 10:15 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 367.36 points or 0.99% at 37,421.46. The was up 105.40 points or 0.94% at 11,273.45.

Local stocks nudged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 1.07%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 1.37%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1514 shares rose and 410 shares fell. A total of 90 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.05%), (up 3.03%), (up 2.77%), (up 1.77%) and (up 1.75%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 0.48%), (down 0.36%) and (down 0.25%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

rose 1.52%. announced the launch of (morphine sulfate injection, USP - preservative-free) in 10 mg/mL and 25 mg/mL concentrations in the US market. is used for patients with intractable chronic pain. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 March 2019.

advanced 4.33%. announced that second phase of planned capex for medium voltage (MV) cables in is now operational. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 March 2019.

On the macro front, industrial production data for January 2019 will be unveiled today, 12 March 2019. India's industrial production growth accelerated to 2.4% year-on-year in December 2018 from 0.3% in the previous month.

The inflation rate for February 2019, will also be announced today, 12 March 2019. Annual consumer inflation declined to 2.05% in January 2019 from a downwardly revised 2.11% in December.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher on the back of a strong performance in U.S. markets overnight. U.S. stocks snapped a five-day losing streak to close higher Monday as rallied, offsetting some of the gloom from Boeing Co.'s woes after the second deadly crash in about six months involving the company's 737 aircraft.

In US data, U.S. unexpectedly rose in January. rose 0.2%. Data for December was revised down to show dropping 1.6% instead of tumbling 1.2% as previously reported.

In Europe, British managed to secure last minute support from the EU for her Brexit deal before it goes to a crucial vote on Tuesday.

