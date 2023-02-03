Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.68 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Subex announces exercise of 15,000 stock options under ESOP
Subex to deploy its fraud management solution for Ethio Telecom
Valiant Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 73.66 croreNet loss of Subex reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 73.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 87.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales73.6687.74 -16 OPM %6.919.15 -PBDT5.147.84 -34 PBT1.335.32 -75 NP-4.682.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU