Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.170.1235.2933.330.060.040.060.040.030.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)