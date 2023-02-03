Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.12 42 OPM %35.2933.33 -PBDT0.060.04 50 PBT0.060.04 50 NP0.030.02 50
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
