Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 424.76% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 424.76% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.022.10 425 OPM %-2.0912.86 -PBDT0.170.27 -37 PBT0.170.27 -37 NP0.160.26 -38

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:51 IST

