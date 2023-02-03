Worldwide Aluminium standalone net profit declines 38.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 424.76% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 424.76% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.022.10-2.0912.860.170.270.170.270.160.26

