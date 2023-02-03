JUST IN
Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 71.90% in the December 2022 quarter
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.36% to Rs 76.47 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 15.79% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.36% to Rs 76.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales76.4749.54 54 OPM %17.6435.00 -PBDT17.3619.56 -11 PBT15.2218.01 -15 NP11.3613.49 -16

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:51 IST

