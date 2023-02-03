Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit declines 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.36% to Rs 76.47 crore

Net profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals declined 15.79% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 54.36% to Rs 76.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.76.4749.5417.6435.0017.3619.5615.2218.0111.3613.49

