Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 1667.68 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 81.18% to Rs 136.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 725.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 1667.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2076.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1667.682076.1717.3142.86241.99866.31159.89809.07136.53725.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)