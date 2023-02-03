JUST IN
Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 71.90% in the December 2022 quarter
Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 1667.68 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries declined 81.18% to Rs 136.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 725.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 1667.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2076.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1667.682076.17 -20 OPM %17.3142.86 -PBDT241.99866.31 -72 PBT159.89809.07 -80 NP136.53725.30 -81

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:51 IST

