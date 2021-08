Subex secures 5-year contract from Dhiraagu

For implementation of integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution

Subex has secured a seven-digit, five-year contract from Dhiraagu, the leading telecom operator of Maldives, to provide its integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution. Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era.

Dhiraagu is the leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Maldives, with half a million subscribers. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixedline services, business enterprise solutions and is also the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives. Dhiraagu was the first to launch 5G in the Maldives and is at the forefront of digital innovations. The strategic move to replace the operator's existing systems with new, advanced software aligns with the company's vision to continually improve their processes, innovate, and enhance customer experience.

