Subex secures 5-year contract from Dhiraagu

-
ALSO READ
JMC Projects (India) bags housing project worth USD 137 mn in Maldives
JMC Projects spurts on securing housing project worth $137 mln in Maldives
Sensex, Nifty turn rangebound; Asian market trades lower
Subex spurt on joining O-RAN Alliance
Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 1018.36 cr housing project in Maldives
-
For implementation of integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solutionSubex has secured a seven-digit, five-year contract from Dhiraagu, the leading telecom operator of Maldives, to provide its integrated Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (iRAFM) solution. Through the deployment, Dhiraagu will upgrade its systems and consolidate its standalone assurance functions to better equip themselves for the 5G era.
Dhiraagu is the leading telecommunications and digital service provider in the Maldives, with half a million subscribers. The company offers a comprehensive range of mobile, internet, data, fixedline services, business enterprise solutions and is also the first IPTV service provider in the Maldives. Dhiraagu was the first to launch 5G in the Maldives and is at the forefront of digital innovations. The strategic move to replace the operator's existing systems with new, advanced software aligns with the company's vision to continually improve their processes, innovate, and enhance customer experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU