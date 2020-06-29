JUST IN
Subros consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.50% to Rs 458.47 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 3.03% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.50% to Rs 458.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 518.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.29% to Rs 84.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 1992.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2124.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales458.47518.07 -12 1992.802124.48 -6 OPM %9.0810.60 -9.4810.74 - PBDT45.6150.04 -9 172.97196.27 -12 PBT22.8429.40 -22 82.67117.42 -30 NP16.6516.16 3 84.8576.24 11

