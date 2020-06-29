Punit Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2028.57% to Rs 1.49 croreNet loss of Punit Commercials reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2028.57% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.490.07 2029 6.975.57 25 OPM %-19.4671.43 -0.430.36 - PBDT-0.290.05 PL 0.030 0 PBT-0.290.05 PL 0.030 0 NP-0.300.05 PL 0.020 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
