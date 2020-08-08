JUST IN
Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.14 crore

Net Loss of Worth Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.43% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.140.08 PL 0.150.28 -46 OPM %128.57-75.00 -40.0014.29 - PBDT-0.18-0.06 -200 0.060.04 50 PBT-0.18-0.06 -200 0.060.04 50 NP-0.18-0.06 -200 0.040.03 33

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:05 IST

