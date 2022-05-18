Dr. Lal PathLabs hit 52 week low after Q4 results

Dr. Lal PathLabs tumbled 7.11% to Rs 2029.80 after the company reported 26.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.3 crore in Q4 FY22 compared with the net profit of Rs 83.4 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales stood at Rs 485.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 431 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.65%.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 83.5 crore in the fourth quarter, down by 24.64% from Rs 110.8 crore in the same period last year. The company reported a 24.06% jump in total expenses to Rs 414 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Operating revenue increased 12.7% in Q4 March 2022 to Rs 485.5 crore as against Rs 431 crore in the previous year same quarter. Covid and allied contributed 13.6% for revenue in Q4 FY22.

Normalised EBITDA (after adjustment for stock based compensation, CSR) for Q4 FY22 rose 0.9% to Rs 130.7 crore from Rs 129.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Normalised EBITDA margin stood at 26.9% for Q4 March 2022 as against 30.1% in Q4 March 2021.

Commenting on the results announcement, (Hony) Brig. Dr. Arvind Lal, executive chairman of Dr. Lal PathLabs said: "India remains a largely underserved market for diagnostics. The scope for growth for companies like ours is huge and we want to leverage our position as a leading player. At Dr. Lal PathLabs, we see ourselves as a progressive brand and have been at the forefront of integrating technology into our business model. This helps us reduce costs as well as provide a more seamless and cohesive experience to our patients. We continue to invest in latest technologies across medical science and patient service in line with out vision of being the most trusted healthcare partner."

Commenting on the results announcement, Bharath Uppiliappan, chief executive officer of Dr. Lal PathLabs said, "Q4 FY22 started off well, however, the onset of Omicron wave in early part of the quarter impacted Non Covid business which recovered only in second half of the quarter. Our strategic initiatives leveraging digital on patient service levels, geography/tests expansion and channel capability building continue to make good strides. This will enable us to maintain our leadership position for the times to come."

On full year basis, the company reported a 18.24% increase in net profit to Rs 344.8 crore on a 32.01% declined in net sales to Rs 2087.4 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Net cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 344 crore as on 31 March 2022.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on Thursday, 23 June 2022.

Dr. Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic healthcare services in India.

Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs hit a 52 week low of Rs 2,019.10 today, sliding 11.72% in four straight trading sessions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)