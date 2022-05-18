Volumes soar at Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd counter

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 47020 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14470 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 May 2022.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 47020 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14470 shares. The stock lost 7.07% to Rs.2,030.60. Volumes stood at 23102 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 12663 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4656 shares. The stock lost 8.00% to Rs.1,776.85. Volumes stood at 6983 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 3.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.84% to Rs.389.65. Volumes stood at 4.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 2661 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1256 shares. The stock increased 6.26% to Rs.2,750.00. Volumes stood at 1447 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52152 shares. The stock slipped 3.76% to Rs.459.70. Volumes stood at 40419 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)