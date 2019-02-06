Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 72.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 197.78 croreNet profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 72.86% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 197.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 191.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales197.78191.19 3 OPM %14.4810.27 -PBDT25.0714.70 71 PBT21.0711.70 80 NP14.528.40 73
